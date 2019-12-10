Lebanon County mobile kitchen to launch in early 2020

LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – A new program in Lebanon County is aimed at teaching people how to eat healthier foods. The Mobile Kitchen was organized about a year ago through the American Heart Association, Lebanon Family Health Services, WellSpan, and more.

Starting early next year, volunteers will travel to schools, businesses, and organizations in the county, demonstrating how to make healthy recipes.

There will also be classes available.

“We’re starting to see big trends among our population of folks who just aren’t eating things that are healthy and leading to healthy lifestyles, so the mobile kitchen really is a place to take to people and have them be a part of learning how to cook better,” said Shila Ulrich, executive director of the Caring Cupboard.

The Mobile Kitchen is made possible through community donations. The American Heart Association created the curriculum for the classes.