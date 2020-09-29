Lebanon County welcomes new career center

LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) – A new career center opened in downtown Lebanon Tuesday. The Weaber Career Center at 841 Cumberland Street will be open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The lumber manufacturer is currently hiring for 150 different positions.

“We have everything from general laborers all the way up to programmers, truck drivers, welders, mechanics, you name it,” said Matt Weaber, Weaber Lumber CEO.

The average hourly pay is $16.50 an hour.

“We can really create a career for somebody even if they don’t have a college degree. They can come and work their way up to make $50, $60, $70,000 a year,” said Weaber.

The career center has bilingual workers as well, and does more than simply inform people about what opportunities are available at the Lebanon County based company.

“You can actually start the application process. We’ll do the onboarding here and we also do safety training here as well. Once that’s completed, then you can start at our main facilities,” said Weaber.

Dozens showed up for the grand opening Tuesday, including representatives for Senator Dave Arnold and Congressman Dan Meuser, County Commissioners, and Lebanon’s Mayor Sherry Capello, who emphasized the importance of the career center during this economic crisis.

“We’re also proud of your efforts especially during COVID, that you were able to expand,” said Capello.

The growth is something those with the company say is incredibly fortunate.

“With people nesting through the COVID crisis, we’re finding that people are investing in their homes,” said Weaber.

The space used to be a barber shop that closed in March because of the pandemic.