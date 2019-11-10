Lebanon family thankful after completing Habitat for Humanity’s first-time homebuyers program

LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) – About 300 families have completed the Lancaster Lebanon Habitat for Humanity first-time homebuyers program. Saturday, the Jimenez family was honored with a special home dedication ceremony.

The nonprofit helps families find homes, and works with them to transform them into a safe and secure place.

“I’m so honored to present this to you…to both of you,” said Jim Everly, the director of construction and the site supervisor at Lancaster Lebanon Habitat for Humanity.

“I’ve never seen a mother-daughter combo that works so well together,” said Allyson Wells, the family services manager at Lancaster Lebanon Habitat for Humanity.

It’s been an emotional day for mom Jeanette Jimenez and daughter Julymarie Perez. They couldn’t stop saying thank you.

“I’m so happy,” said Perez.

“I know your last place didn’t bring you that peace so I hope this place does,” said Wells.

After 250 hours of hard work, they just got their first home in Lebanon through the Lancaster Lebanon Habitat for Humanity first-time homebuyers program.

“It’s a dream come true to have a place of our now, after 13 years of moving to different parts of the city,” said Perez.

“A home here is place that is going to be safe and secure for you,” said Wayne Gongaware, a chairperson on the board at Lancaster Lebanon Habitat for Humanity.

The duo volunteered, attended financial literacy and home maintenance classes, and of course, got down and dirty to renovate their new space.

Multiple rooms in the house on Mifflin Street had to be gutted, since a kitchen fire left major smoke damage years ago.

“We had to re-frame some of the walls,” said Everly. “We had to install all new windows. The bathroom was damaged by the fire, so we had to gut that and create a new bathroom/laundry room. All new flooring, all new painting.”

Jimenez is a mom of three. For her and 17-year-old Perez, it was all worth it.

“You guys hustled so much and I’ll never forget…when we came here to do the house match and you saw the staircase and you just lit up and danced, of course,” said Wells.

“I’m excited to make new memories with friends and family and just have a great time,” said Perez.

The completion of the project comes at the perfect time. The family says they are thrilled to spend the holidays in a place they can call their own.