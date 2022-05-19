HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced on May 18 that 28-year-old Luis Rodriguez-Pagan of Lebanon was indicted for firearm charges.

The indictment alleges that Rodriguez-Pagan purchased eight handguns and falsely claimed that they were for himself. The purchases occurred in Dauphin and Lebanon Counties between July 2021 and December 2021.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news, and sports alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here.

The indictment also alleges that Rodriguez-Pagan engaged in unlicensed business of dealing in firearms.

The Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco Fireworks and Explosives (ATF) and the Lebanon County Sheriff’s Office investigated the case; Assistant United States Attorney Jaime M. Keating is the prosecuter.

The maximum penalty for this offense is 10 years of imprisonment, a term of supervised release following imprisonment, and a fine per federal law.