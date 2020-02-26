Lebanon Valley College adds three new master’s degrees

LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Lebanon Valley College is adding three new master’s degrees to its curriculum: human performance, clinical exercise physiology, and sport performance.

Classes will start in the fall of 2020 and can be taken either full or part time. Jobs include exercise physiologists, sports trainers, and researchers.

“When you are working with a broader population, and those individuals that may have even an undiagnosed health issue, or they just haven’t exercised for a very long time, having the science background is going to produce a safer exercise program, progression and outcome,” said Dr. Claudia Gazsi, chair of Exercise Science and Associate Professor of Physical Therapy.

If taken full time, students can finish in a year.