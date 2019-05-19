Legendary coach George Chaump passes away

Longtime local football coach George Chaump passed away at the age of 83.

His coaching resume was second to none in Central Pennsylvania, coaching at the old John Harris high school before moving on as an assistant to Woody Hayes at Ohio State. Chaump also coached in the NFL as an assistant for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He spent three seasons in Tampa.

Chaump left the NFL to become head coach at Indiana-Pennsylvania, Marshall, and Navy, before returning to the high school ranks in 1997. He helped turn around three local programs, coaching at Central Dauphin and Harrisburg, before finishing his illustrious career at CD East.

He mentored countless coaches and players, and is a member of the Pennsylvania Sports Hall of Fame, as leaves a legacy of being one of the greatest high school coaches in the history of our area.