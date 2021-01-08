Lehigh University rescinds President Trump’s honorary degree from 1988

President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally for Sen. Kelly Loeffler, R-Ga., and David Perdue, at Dalton Regional Airport, Monday, Jan. 4, 2021, in Dalton, Ga. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — It was announced Friday in a tweet that Lehigh University in Bethlehem, Pa. is revoking President Donald Trump’s honorary degree that was granted in 1988.

“In a special session Thursday of the Executive Committee of the Lehigh University Board of Trustees, the members voted to rescind and revoke the honorary degree granted to Donald J. Trump in 1988. The full Board of Trustees affirmed the decision today,” the tweet reads.