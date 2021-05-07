Lemoyne dentist raising awareness about sleep disorder treatment gaining traction across U.S.

LEMOYNE, Pa. (WHTM) — A Cumberland County dentist is working to raise awareness about a sleep disorder treatment that’s gaining traction across the country.

Dr. Becky Fox is one of about just 30 doctors across the state who offer what’s called oral appliances to treat sleep apnea.

Her patients say the technology gave them back their lives.

“Once they diagnosed me with sleep apnea, that grounded me,” said Rand Wickham, who lives in Etters.

It grounded Wickham from flying, something he’d been doing since he was 17.

The commercial pilot had his medical clearance taken away after being diagnosed with sleep apnea.

Traditional treatments didn’t work, but an oral appliance did.

Wickham’s snoring and fatigue went out the window, and his oral appliance became the first thing in his suitcase.

“It pushes your jaw out to keep you from having your tongue go back and close the airway, which is what causes the apneas,” said Wickham.

“The jaw can’t drop back any further than where we set the appliance,” said Dr. Fox, who practices in Lemoyne.

Dr. Fox say when you hear about sleep apnea, you often think surgery or CPAP, which blows a stream of air down your throat.

But custom-made oral appliances are becoming a popular alternative.

“They are covered by your medical insurance, not dental insurance,” said Dr. Fox.

Experts estimate more than 22 million Americans have sleep apnea, but 80% of moderate or severe cases go undiagnosed.

If left untreated, the disorder can have serious effects.

“It can lead to heart disease, obesity, stroke. they’re even linking it now to Alzheimer’s,” said Dr. Fox.

“I wasn’t sleeping,” said Linda Caton, a Carlisle resident. “I also was having some heart palpitations.”

Caton is a member of sleep apnea’s most misdiagnosed population: middle-aged woman.

She says overnight, an oral appliance changed everything.

“I was really surprised at immediately how much better I sleep, how much better I could breath at night,” said Caton.

As for Wickham, he’s able to prove he’s eligible to fly, because the appliance has a chip that stores data and shows treatment is working.

“It kept me flying and doing what I love to do,” said Wickham.

Dr. Fox tells us a soldier who couldn’t use CPAP because he was deployed in remote areas without electricity also benefitted from an oral appliance.

Since many dentists are still getting certified to treat with these devices, the American Board of Sleep Medicine has an online search tool helping patients find someone near them.