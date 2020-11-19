Letterkenny Army Depot welcomes new command during Change of Responsibility ceremony

201119-A-BS696-0031 CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. Col. Gregory Gibbons, commander, Letterkenny Army Depot (LEAD) passes the colors to Sgt. Maj. Scott Haymaker (left) signifying the transference of responsibility to the incoming sergeant major during the Change of Responsibility ceremony at LEAD on November 19, 2020. The custodian of the colors is the sergeant major who serves as the senior enlisted Soldier in the unit and the principle advisor to the commander. (U.S. Army photo by Pam Goodhart)

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — On Thursday Col. Gregory K. Gibbons, commander, Letterkenny Army Depot presided over the Change of Responsibility ceremony where Sgt. Maj. Richard Huff relinquished responsibility as the LEAD sergeant major to Sgt. Maj. Scott Haymaker.

Huff assumed duties as the depot and installation Sergeant Major on December 1, 2016, where he served as an advisor to the depot, commander and directors on all civilian and enlisted matters, ensuring that all levels of command are responsive to Soldier and Department of the Army Civilian needs, concerns and welfare.

“My intent is to continue the great work that Sgt. Maj. Huff has done during his tenure, and I will strive to be a meaningful part of the team,” says Haymaker.

The Change of Responsibility is a time honored tradition within the U.S. Army that signifies the transference of responsibility from the outgoing sergeant major to the incoming through the passing of the colors.

The custodian of the colors is the sergeant major who serves as the senior enlisted Soldier in the unit and the principal advisor to the commander.