Midstate pools may have a hard time opening this summer. Again. There is still a lifeguard shortage, here and nationwide.

“We need to address the bigger picture and that is lifeguards nationally are not being recognized as the professionals that they are,” said Wyatt Werneth, National Spokesperson for the American Lifeguard Association.

For many public parks departments and *private recreational facilities, it looks like this will be *another summer with delayed openings for pools–if they can even open at all because there aren’t enough lifeguards to go around.

“And lifeguarding which is a critical part of any city’s tourism and protecting and saving lives on the ocean front and keeping people coming to those tourist destinations and we’re being overlooked pain as well as budget, pay, and respect,” said Wyatt.

According to the CDC, about 91 million people over the age of 16 swim in oceans, lakes, and rivers each year in the united states– with many millions more enjoying pools. But without lifeguards– it’s very risky.

“Anywhere that there’s a water open water pool and the established place to invite people to come you don’t have lifeguards there you’re gonna have a problem you’re gonna have the training you gonna have incidents so not having lifeguards is not good for the tourism not good for the community and definitely not good for you know preventing dangers,” said Werneth.

Drowning is among the leading causes of death for kids and young teens, and across the Midstate in recent years, the lack of lifeguards has forced pools and lakes to either shorten their seasons… Or cancel them altogether.

“It’s important that we have lifeguards it’s it’s a safety issue it’s a life-saving job that again has a very unique opportunity to prevent people from getting into danger,” said Werneth.

And without them– safety has to take precedence over summer fun.