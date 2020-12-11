Linglestown Gold’s Gym remains open despite shutdown orders

LINGLESTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — On Thursday Governor Wolf announced new mitigation efforts, that would include the shut down of indoor gyms until Jan. 4, 2021, but the Gold’s Gym in Linglestown doesn’t want to comply.

In a post made by the gym on Friday evening they inform their members that they will be defying the governor’s orders and staying open.

“If we have learned nothing from this pandemic, we have learned that being healthy and fit while building a strong immune system is important,” the club owners announce in the post. “In light of that, we believe we are part of the solution and essential in the fight against COVID-19 and are confident in our ability to operate successfully by following all COVID-19 protocols for safety.”

The use of masks and social distancing will still be enforced at the gym.