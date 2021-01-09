Lisburn Community Fire receives grant over $11,000 from Energy Transfer

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — On Thursday the Lisburn Community Fire Company accepted a grant from Energy Transfer through its First Responder Fund.

The $11,320.63 grant aided in the purchase of two complete radio sets capable of communicating with the York County radio system.

“While our primary service territory is Lower Allen Township in Cumberland County, we also provide first-call mutual aid to emergencies in Fairview Township, York County, and our current radio system is not compatible with that system,” said Lisburn Community Fire Chief Frank E. Williamson, Jr. “In addition, the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has stripped us of our usual revenue sources. This grant from Energy Transfer is extremely helpful in ensuring we are providing the best and most efficient emergency response across county lines.”

The Energy Transfer Fund provides grants to help first responder organizations through grants determined based on a competitive application and review process.

“It is our mission every year to support the first responders where we operate our assets through grants, trainings and other ongoing outreach, especially as we continue to work through the pandemic,” said Josh Snyder, Lead Specialist, Public Affairs at Energy Transfer. “Beyond this First Responder Fund grant, we look forward to working closely with Chief Williamson and the Lisburn Community Fire Company well into the future.”