List: School start dates and COVID-19 policies for Central Pa. districts

PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — Local school districts are welcoming students back for the 2021-2022 school year in the next few weeks. abc27 has compiled a list of the start dates for districts in the Midstate, as well as districts’ masking policies as stated in their Health and Safety Plans.
(This list will be updated as more information is compiled.)
Adams County
Conewago Valley School District
Start: Aug. 24
Mask policy: As of Aug. 2, 2021, masks are optional for students and staff in school buildings and on buses.
More information here
Cumberland County
Cumberland Valley School District
Start: Aug. 31
Mask policy: Masks are optional for staff and students.
More information here
East Pennsboro Area School District
Start: Aug. 23
Mask policy: Masks are optional.
More information here
Dauphin County
Central Dauphin School District
Start: Aug. 30
Mask policy: As of June 21, 2021, “Masks must be worn to the extent they are required by law” or they are otherwise optional on district property and at district-sponsored events.
More information here
Lower Dauphin School District
Start: Aug. 30
Mask policy: As of July 26, 2021, masks are required on transportation and not required in other school settings.
More information here
Derry Township School District
Start: Aug. 30
Mask policy: As of July 26, 2021, masks are optional on district property and at district events, if not required by law, they are required on transportation, and the district “recommends” masking for elementary school students and unvaccinated students and staff.
More information here
Franklin County
Chambersburg Area School District
Start: Aug. 23
Mask policy: As of Aug. 4, 2021, masking is optional on school property but required on school transportation.
More information here
Juniata County
Juniata County School District
Start: Sept. 1
Mask policy: As of mid-July, masks are optional in school buildings.
More information here
Lancaster County
Hempfield School District
Start: Aug. 24 for students grades 1-12, Aug. 25 for Kindergarten
Mask policy: As of July 13, 2021, “In the absence of an existing, valid and legal/binding order, masks are NOT required in our schools and/or at district activities,” but individuals can choose to wear masks if desired.
More information here
Lebanon County
Cornwall-Lebanon School District
Start: Aug. 30
Mask policy: As of July 15, 2021, masks are optional in school buildings but required on buses.
More information here
Mifflin County
Mifflin County School District
Start: Sept. 7
Mask policy: As of July 22, 2021, masks are optional in school buildings but mandatory on school transportation, and the district plans to follow mask requirements as established by the Pennsylvania Departments of Health and Education.
More information here
Perry County
West Perry School District
Start: Aug. 23
Mask policy: As of July 19, 2021, masks are optional on school grounds but required on district transportation.
More information here
York County
West Shore School District
Start: Aug. 30
Mask policy: As of July 15, 2021, masks are optional at school but required on transportation.
More information here
Dallastown Area School District
Start: Aug. 25 for grades 7 and 9, Aug. 26 for everyone else
Mask policy: As of June 17, 2021, masks are optional on district property.
More information here
Please check the individual district websites for the most up-to-date information on their COVID-19 mitigation policies. This list will be updated periodically, and additional districts will be added as more information is compiled.