Lititz audiologists exchange hearing aids for volunteer work

LITITZ, Pa. (WHTM) — A Lancaster County audiology clinic knows how expensive hearing aids are.

Get daily news, weather, and breaking news alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for abc27 newsletters here!

On Friday, A&E Audiology in Lititz gave ten of those hearing aids away. In exchange, those patients agreed to donate or volunteer at a local charity.

“When somebody is able to get the gift of hearing and we see their reaction when we first turn the hearing aids on, there are no words to really describe that beautiful moment we do call that hearing smile because it a smile that comes from the heart,” the owner of A&E Audiology Dr. Kamal Elliot said.

Dr. Elliot says untreated hearing loss can have other serious consequences, including cognitive decline.