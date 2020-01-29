‘No sign of the baby’: Newborn still missing after father from Miami Amber Alert found dead in Pasco County

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Authorities in Pasco County say they have found the body of a man who matches the description of a father sought by police in a newborn baby’s disappearance, but they say they are still looking for the infant.

Deputies say Ernesto Caballeiro was found dead Wednesday afternoon in the woods with a self-inflicted gun shot wound. His son Andrew Caballiero hasn’t been located and a search is still underway for the newborn.

Pasco deputies are currently assisting the Miami Police Department in searching a rural area of Blanton near I-75. Deputies say the truck Caballeiro was driving had no car seats in the vehicle.

Pasco County Sheriff Chris Nocco said a body they believe to be Caballeiro’s was found near the van, but said “there is no sign of the baby.”

Nocco said one person reported seeing a blond woman sitting in the vehicle Caballeiro was driving and said his agency is hoping the infant was handed off to that woman.

“I sit here and pray to god, that is true and that she has the baby,” Pasco County Sheriff Chris Nocco said. “If that woman is out there, please come forward, I promise you all we care about is little Andrew is okay.”

Nocco said investigators found some old receipts and a pacifier found in the van and are working with the witness to get a sketch out of the blonde woman, but asked people to keep an eye out.

“That baby may be anywhere in the state,” Nocco said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact deputies.

