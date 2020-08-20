Live: MA Senator Elizabeth Warren to give DNC speech in Springfield Wednesday night

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren was in Springfield Wednesday night to address the Democratic National Convention.

Senator Warren announced her appearance at the Early Childhood Education Center, located on Catharine Street in Springfield on Twitter, adding that, “A Biden administration will build real opportunity, not just for some, but for all our children.”

The school building is run by the city with over 150 students. It has been closed since late March due to the coronavirus pandemic and is not expected to open until November.

In a one on one interview with 22News, Sen. Warren told 22News she wanted to highlight, on a national stage, “the failed federal response to the pandemic and talk about Joe Biden and Kamala Harris’s plans to build our economy back better” during her DNC speech Wednesday night.

“I wanted to talk about something wonderful in Springfield,” Sen. Warren told 22News. “A child development center that changes the lives of babies and their parents.

Don Shipman: Do you see unity at this convention and moving forward with the Democratic party?

Sen. Elizabeth Warren: I see a unified Democratic party. Right now, we know what the problem is. Donald Trump and the Republicans who enable him.

Our brief interview with the senator took place just moments before her live speech.

Senator Warren joined key political figures like Michelle Obama, former U.S. President Bill Clinton, and New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, who have shown support for presidential candidate Joe Biden and his vice-presidential pick Kamala Harris.

The nation’s first black president Barack Obama, the first woman nominated for president by the DNC, Hillary Clinton, and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi also spoke Wednesday night.