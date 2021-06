Summerdale, Pa. (WHTM) — Central Penn College is making efforts to become a nonprofit college.

As of Tuesday, June 1, the college is a for-profit institution, which means revenue does not have to go back into the college.

The college’s president says Central Penn already looks and operates like most nonprofit schools.

According to a statement, the staff petitioned the college board of directors to start this process in 2016. The school hopes to finish the process by September.