Local coroner talks about what he expects moving forward with COVID-19

LANCASTER, Pa (WHTM) – As of Tuesday three people in Lancaster County have died as a result of COVID-19. That’s the highest total of coronavirus deaths in any county in the Midstate.

Lancaster County Coroner, Dr. Stephen Diamantoni, believes the numbers will still grow.

“That is what we would expect,” Diamantoni told ABC 27 News. “I hope it doesn’t occur, but I have every expectation we are going to see many more deaths as a result of COVID-19 in the community.”

Diamantoni said the three people who have died in Lancaster County from COVID-19 were all in their 80’s and had some sort of underlying medical condition.

Diamantoni said he believes it’s only a matter of time until the virus kills someone younger.

“The risk of infection and the risk of inquiring the infection is much higher in the older age range, but it can occur in any range,” he said.

Diamantoni said a majority of people who will die from the virus will never need an autopsy, so space at the Lancaster County Forensic Center is not an issue.

Diamantoni, who is also a family doctor, said in order to keep the county healthy he is urging hand washing and social distancing.

“I think the more people are able to stay home and not go out into the community, and not spend time with other people, the less deaths there will be,” Diamantoni added.