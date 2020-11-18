Local Enola baker competes on Food Network’s ‘Holiday Wars’

A local baker is showcasing her talents on Food Network’s new season of Holiday Wars. Corinda Baum competes on the holiday baking show, with three other bakers. They face off against four other teams to create the best Christmas cakes and other treats for a $25,000 prize.

“You’re like ‘Oh my gosh, I’m going to be you know, this is a big deal, like this is Food Network, this is crazy,” said Baum.

A surreal experience she’s wanted to do for quite awhile.

“Since I was like little, little like my son, and so at first I was really, really nervous about doing it. But then once I met my team, and once I met producers and I got to meet everybody who was going to be there, you tend to relax a little bit,” said Baum.

But that didn’t mean she wasn’t starstruck.

“You see these people on TV and you know they’re real people, but then once you see them in person, it’s a very bizarre feeling,” said Baum.

Food Network’s Holiday Wars premiered this season on November 1st. It airs Sundays at 8 p.m. with the finale on November 29th. Baum’s role on her team was the cake artist.

“If you do not make it through the first round, then you have to sit out the second round and it’s kind of like a three strikes out, you’re out kind of thing, so if you get two strikes in your first round, you only have one more, and you don’t want that last one because then you’re done with the competition,” said Baum.

So far, her team hasn’t been eliminated. She attributes her longtime love of baking to her grandmother.

“Once I got a little older and figured out, like hey I can combine art with baking, this is awesome. So then I just put it all together and it just snowballed from there one day,” said Baum.

You can order from Baum’s Enola home bakery, Corinda’s Cakery, online.