Local fallen firefighters honored at national memorial in Maryland

EMMITSBURG, MD (WHTM) — Three local firefighters who died in the line of duty are being remembered this weekend by the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation.

York City firefighters Ivan Flansca and Zachary Anthony were killed after a building collapse at the burnt-out former Weaver Organ and Piano building in March of 2018.

Chief Michael Reese of the Willow Street Fire Company died after a medical emergency shortly after responding to a vehicle crash in August of 2018.

The three men were among the 92 firefighters who died in the line of duty last year across the country.

There was a candlelight service in Emmittsburg, Maryland in their memory Saturday evening.

There will be a service in their honor Sunday morning at 10 a.m. You can watch the service on the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation website.

The fallen firefighters’ names will forever be displayed on the memorial there.