Local gym closures because of pandemic, latest in Hershey

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) – Coronavirus has forced businesses to close, and gyms were one of the hardest hit. The latest victim – Power Train Gym in Hershey. It will close October 16th. That’s when all gym memberships will expire. This follows the closing of Fitness U at Strawberry Square and Iron Fit Gym in Lititz.

Power Train Gym posted a letter to its members on its facebook page, saying the pandemic has forced them to close their doors for good.

“They do everything to make it safe, but then a four month closure, you can’t recover from it. Most humans don’t have a six month window of money and we’re expecting businesses to. I just think it’s sad,” said Crystal Boudreau, Power Train Gym member.

The gym reopened in June after being closed since March, because of Governor Tom Wolf’s order for all non-essential businesses to close. The company’s lease with Derry Township and the Derry Township School District is up for renewal on October 31. According to the gym, the three parties couldn’t come to an agreement. Many say they realize the gym industry has been hit particularly hard by this pandemic, and have noticed fewer people working out.

“It’s less than it used to be, but more than some places, like I’ve been to a couple gyms where no one wants to go back yet, and so this one, they still do want to workout, so now they’re going to have to make the effort. I know there’s some kids that come here and they can walk here, so it’s going to be an effort to find someone to take them to a different one, or they’ll have to switch,” said Boudreau.

Power Train has 18 facilities in Pennsylvania, Maryland, New Jersey, New York and Virginia. The majority are in Pennsylvania.

“I will be willing to drive to Palmyra. I will take my membership, keep it, and move with them and move with my trainer,” said Boudreau.

We’re told this closure will not affect Power Train’s other facilities.