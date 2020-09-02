Local medical center creates virtual learning center for parents of students

CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) – A local medical center started a program to help their employees not miss work, and not miss giving their kids an online education outside of the traditional classroom.

The staff at Jackson Siegelbaum Gastroenterology on the West Shore started a virtual learning center which began Tuesday, and so far they say it’s a win-win for everyone involved.

“I’ve learned the stages of a plant life cycle, that’s one thing,” said 3rd grader Mason Smolizer.

He’s learning in a conference room, turned classroom at his mom’s work.

“I like it. It’s pretty great,” said Smolizer.

The staff at Jackson Siegelbaum Gastroenterology decided to create a virtual learning center to help their employees who are parents of students.

“We hired three teachers, two full-time, one part-time person, and they’re going to help the kids with fun learning activities before and after their school day, help them log into their zoom classes, do their homework, and really just be a resource for a fun learning environment,” said Heather Nairn, COO, Jackson Siegelbaum Gastroenterology.

Right now, there are only five students, but more will join next week. The program is for Kindergarten through 8th grade, and is free for all employees.

“I didn’t really have a backup plan and when our organization came ahead with this being a possibility, I know it took a lot of stress and some weight off my shoulders,” said Jessica Rodriguez, parent and executive assistant at Jackson Siegelbaum Gastroenterology.

It’s stress they hope to alleviate for other parents as well.

“Our company is certainly here to be a resource for others if they would like to develop a similar program,” said Nairn.

We’re told this program will last as long as it needs to.