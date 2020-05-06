Local pastor donates stimulus check to congregation

Manheim Township, Pa (WHTM) – Members of the Redeemed Church of God of Lancaster got quite the surprise recently.

The pastor of the church, Victor Johnsons, along with another member of the congregation, used their stimulus checks to help members of the church.

Each member of the congregation was given a $250 check.

Johnsons said he was aware the struggle some of the members of his church were going through and he said that’s part of the reason why he decided to give away his check.

Abc27 News spoke with Johnsons and will have more of his story tonight at 5:30 p.m.