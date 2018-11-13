$55.1 million to help volunteer firefighters Copyright by WHTM - All rights reserved Video

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) - Volunteer fire companies across Pennsylvania are getting $55.1 million to buy new equipment, fund training, and provide insurance for members.

Auditor General Eugene DePasquale announced 2,518 municipalities across the state will receive fire relief association funding this year.

The funding comes from a two-percent state tax on fire insurance premiums purchased by Pennsylvania residents from out-of-state casualty insurance companies.

DePasquale said for the first time ever, all municipalities submitted their requests for the funding on time.

--

Allocations to local counties are listed below:

Adams County - $579,113.91

Cumberland County - $1,471,895.94

Dauphin County - $1,299,630.84

Franklin County - $724,851.91

Juniata County - $125,967.95

Lancaster County - $2,723,946.39

Lebanon County - $714,196.34

Mifflin County - $211,313.45

Perry County - $248,735.71

York County - $1,957,950.66