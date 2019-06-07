'All of Us' personalized medicine project collecting data in the Midstate

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) - The All of Us "journey" is in the Midstate Thursday and Friday. The project by the National Institute of Health is touring North America to educate people about precision medicine and to gather one million participants for a research study.

The goal is to collect a diverse set of data that doctors can use to individualize treatments.

"We decided to bring the all of us journey here, to get the community engaged, trying to educate them on genetics and precision medicine," said Kelsey Zapotocky, a recruitment and retention project manager with Penn State College of Medicine.

"We actually travel 48 weeks out of the year educating people on the benefits of precision medicine and how they can apply it or how they could represent themselves in an under-represented community," said Luis Astacio, a tour manager with All of Us.

The "journey" is a bus that uses interactive technology to educate anyone who steps on. It also is where people can sign up to be involved in the organization's research.

All of Us says precision medicine, sometimes known as personalized medicine, looks at three categories in your life: genetics, the environment and lifestyle.

"Traditionally, when we talk about medicine, data sets aren't diverse enough to be all-inclusive, so that's what we're doing here in North America, is creating the first all-inclusive data set," said Astacio. "The diverse data set....that's going to create an avenue for researchers that normally they would have to put money into."

All of Us was at Hershey's Farmers Market Thursday.

"On Friday, we're going to be in the Harrisburg Farmers Market in the Farm Show Complex from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.," said Zapotocky.

"You don't know who you're impacting," said Astacio. "The reach that we have is amazing."