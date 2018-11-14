'Waiting on Our Window" sit-in to urge Pa. senators to pass statute of limitations reform Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) - Protestors will hold a sit-in at the Capitol, urging state senators to pass statute of limitations reform.

The sit-in is called "Waiting on Our Window". It is in reference to an amendment added by the state House to a reform bill that would give victims of abuse who are past the statute of limitations a two-year window to file a civil suit against their abusers and their institutions.

The Republican Senate leader has an issue with the amendment. Senate Pro Tempore Joe Scarnati said allowing institutions to be sued would affect the charities they help. He supports the establishment of a compensation fund for victims.

Scarnati said he is waiting to receive a compromise bill from the House that has support from 26 senators before putting it up for a vote.

Senate Bill 261 would also raise the age survivors of child sex crimes have to file civil suits from 30 to 50 and eliminates the statute of criminal prosecutions.

"Waiting on Our Window" starts at 8 a.m. Wednesday at the state Capitol.

Wednesday is the last session day for the state Senate.