EAST HANOVER, Pa. (WHTM) — A multi-vehicle crash on I-81 Southbound at the 78.5 marker has been cleared after 3 hours, according to 511PA.

CLEARED: Incident cleared on I-81 southbound at Mile Post: 78.5. — 511PA Harrisburg (@511PAHarrisburg) February 28, 2021

The highway was closed for three hours after the accident occurred around 9:30 a.m.

There is no information on what caused this accident or if anyone was injured.