1 dead in Franklin County accident

FRANKLIN, COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — One man is dead following a collision between a car and tractor-trailer on the intersection of Lincoln Highway and Hawbaker Road.

Police say John Hornbaker tried making a left turn onto Lincoln Highway at a stop sign when his Chevrolet express was struck by a tractor-trailer traveling through westward.

The tractor-trailer tried turning left to avoid the collision but hit Chevrolet’s front left side.

Hornbaker, 88, died at the scene and the tractor-trailer driver did not sustain any injuries and refused transportation to a hospital.