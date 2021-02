ELK COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) -- A Saint Marys man wanted out of Harrisburg was found in Elk County before fleeing and jumping into a river to try escaping from the police.

Pa. State Police report that Ronald W. Feldbauer, 53, was seen running from his car on Feb. 3, when police saw a possible vehicle code violation of his Pontiac at approximately 4:24 p.m.