$1 Million Pennsylvania lottery scratch-off ticket sold in Berks County

MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — A $1 million-winning PA Millionaire’s Club Scratch-Off was sold at a Pennsylvania Lottery retailer in Berks County. Redner’s Quick Shoppe, 6719 Bernville Road, Bernville, receives a $5,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

PA Millionaire’s Club is a $20 game that offers top prizes of up to $1 million. Players can learn more about the game by visiting the Lottery’s website or downloading the Official App.

As a reminder, Scratch-Off prizes expire one year from the game’s end-sale date posted at palottery.com. Winners should immediately sign the back of their ticket and call the Lottery at 1-800-692-7481.

