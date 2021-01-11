$1 million Pennsylvania lottery scratch-off ticket sold in Northumberland County

NORTHUMBERLAND, Pa. (WHTM) — A $1 million-winning scratch-off ticket was sold at Turkey Hill, 2 E. Valley Ave., in Elysburg.
$1,000,000 Extreme Cash is a $20 game that offers top prizes of $1 million.
Scratch-Off prizes expire one year from the game’s end-sale date which is posted at palottery.com. Winners should immediately sign the back of their ticket and call the Lottery at 1-800-692-7481.
