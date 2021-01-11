$1 million Pennsylvania lottery scratch-off ticket sold in Northumberland County

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) -- In a report published by the New York Times, a man who identified himself as "Jeff" claimed he was an off-duty police officer from York County while attending the rally in Washington D.C. that erupted into chaos as people stormed the U.S. Capitol building.

"Jeff" was asked what he thought would happen said he "felt ready to participate" if violence erupted. He said "There's a lot of people here willing to take orders. If the orders are given, the people will rise up."