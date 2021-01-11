$1 million Pennsylvania lottery scratch-off ticket sold in Northumberland County

Local
Posted: / Updated:
G. Ramos_260518

G. Ramos, of Miami Beach, Fla., prepares to buy Powerball lottery tickets at El Presidente Supermarket, Friday, Jan. 8, 2016, in the Little Havana neighborhood of Miami, as the multi-state jackpot reaches $800 million. With ticket sales doubling previous records, the odds are growing that someone will win Saturdays record jackpot, but if no one […]

NORTHUMBERLAND, Pa. (WHTM) — A $1 million-winning scratch-off ticket was sold at Turkey Hill, 2 E. Valley Ave., in Elysburg.

$1,000,000 Extreme Cash is a $20 game that offers top prizes of $1 million.

Scratch-Off prizes expire one year from the game’s end-sale date which is posted at palottery.com. Winners should immediately sign the back of their ticket and call the Lottery at 1-800-692-7481.

TOP STORIES

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Latest Videos

More Local

Don't Miss