10 catalytic converters stolen from school vans

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Every so often, reports trickle in about people stealing catalytic converters from vehicles.

The Chambersburg Area School District appears to be the latest target.

State police said someone stole 10 catalytic converters from Franklin County school vans between July 29 and August 6. The vans were parked at Affinity Educational Solutions.

Catalytic converters are used to filter harmful gases from car exhaust.

“It goes into the catalytic converter and it comes out the other end after it’s treated by the catalytic converter, and it comes out harmless gases,” said Justin Brubaker, owner of MotivWerks in Chambersburg.

The stolen converters were valued at $250 each. Brubaker said the parts frequently get stolen from cars for a very specific reason.

“They use precious metals inside the catalytic converter. One of them that is common is platinum,” Brubaker said.

Brubaker said removing the converter would likely take a power tool, which isn’t exactly quiet. Safeguarding against the theft is nearly impossible.

“There’s really not a lot you can do, other than, you know, we need to teach people not to steal,” Brubaker said.

We reached out to the school district to see whether the damage would impact transportation for the start of school but haven’t heard back.