100 days since COVID-19 hit Pennsylvania, what now?

HARRISBURG, Pa, (WHTM) — It has been 100 days since the first COVID-19 case was reported in Pennsylvania. Governor Tom Wolf took that milestone to accentuate the Coronavirus positives and, yes, there are positives in Pennsylvania. While many other states have seen positive cases soar upon re-opening, PA has not.

“We are one of only three states, along with Hawaii and Montana to see a downward trend in positive cases for more than 42 days,” Wolf said during a press briefing Wednesday.

And of those who test positive, well over 75 percent survive according to PA Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine who asked those survivors to donate plasma for those all-important antibodies.

‘Those antibodies actually help your immune system recover when you were sick with COVID-19. Those antibodies can help someone now who is battling the virus as we speak,” Levine said.

While Wolf did trumpet the successes of his shutdown orders he was not declaring a conquest over Coronavirus. Far from it. He is concerned about complacency and citizens who mistake the green phase for a green light to go back to business as usual. They shouldn’t, he said, while encouraging hand washing, social distancing and mask wearing.

“Masks actually do work. That’s not a political statement. It actually works. The virus isn’t Democrat or Republican or liberal or conservative, the virus is out there to get us,” Wolf said.

Two PA Senate committees began two days of hearings Wednesday on policing, particularly violence toward minority communities. Both parties agree things WILL change including a data base that tracks bad cops.

“There should be no place in our system for someone who should not be wearing a badge and have that kind of authority over people,” said Senator Lisa Baker (R-Judiciary Committee Chair).

Senator Art Haywood (D-Philadelphia/Montgomery) says the George Floyd protests are being heard by lawmakers in Harrisburg. He’s not sure they’ll get all they want in terms of de-funding police but there will be reforms in the area of hiring, training and independent investigations of police violence.

“One bad cop can destroy the reputation of cops across the nation,” Haywood said. “One bad cop can ruin the trust that cops have been attempting to build up.”

The Senate hearing will resume Thursday morning.

