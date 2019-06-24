100th anniversary of 19th Amendment marked at Capitol

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Monday was the 100th anniversary of Pennsylvania’s vote to ratify the 19th Amendment which would eventually give women the right to vote.

State lawmakers and others spoke about the significance of the day at the state Capitol, telling how Pennsylvania helped pave the way for the rest of the nation.

Many wore white, paying homage to the original suffragists who wore white as well.

“We became the seventh state in the country to ratify the 19th Amendment, and we did that literally 20 days after it passed Congress,” Acting Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar said.

The public could see that very document Monday at the Capitol, showing Pennsylvania’s ratification. It was a little over a year after Pennsylvania’s vote that the 19th Amendment became law across the nation, when the required three-fourths of states ratified it.

“It also opened public life and public service to women in a way that had not existed before,” said Boockvar.

And the progress continues.

“We have women elected a record number in the Pennsylvania Senate and in the House,” said Lynn Yeakel, founder and president of the Vision 2020 Coalition.

There were copies of the 19th Amendment for both men and women to sign, to show their support for how far our country has come.

“We’re in the next century now. We get to aspire for even more,” Boockvar said.