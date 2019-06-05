103-year-old veteran honored

GETTYSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) - In 1943, Beatrice Harness enlisted in the Women's Army Corps during World War II.

"Thinking back, I was only 27 then," Harness said.

Beatrice followed in the footsteps of her two older brothers by serving her country.

"I never thought much about it. It was only two years out of my whole life and so it was just one of those things," she said.

To Beatrice, two years is not a lot when you consider she is 103 years old, but she still vividly remembers her time in the service.

"I was secretary to the air controller. Then I ended up at the Stewart Air Base at West Point, and I was secretary to the provost marshal when I was discharged," she said.

Although Beatrice was never overseas, she spent time in New Mexico, Colorado and New York.

"I got to see a lot of the country going base to base," she said.

Beatrice's most memorable moment was VJ Day.

"I happened to be on a three-day pass in New York City when it was over, and I was in Times Square that night. That was a real experience," she said.

"She's an amazing lady, typical of that generation who dropped everything and went to war for their country. Whether they were stateside or overseas, they did what they had to do," Gettysburg Mayor Ted Streeter said.

Thursday's D-Day anniversary celebration in Gettysburg will honor those who made the choice to serve.

"The main focus why we're having it is to honor our WWII veterans and have approximately 15 there for the celebration and pay tribute to them," said Kenneth Cole, the vice chairman of the anniversary commission.