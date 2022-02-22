LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – Police in Lancaster County are looking for three women who allegedly stole more than $1,200 worth of merchandise.

East Lampeter Township Police say at approximately 5:05 p.m. on Feb. 21, the group of women entered the Under Armour outlet store at Tanger Outlets on Lincoln Hwy East.

Each female took a reusable store bag, filling them with clothing, and grabbed more clothing in their arms before fleeing the store.

Police say the case may be related to another shoplifting incident on February 13 at the store.

Anyone who may be familiar with one or more of these individuals or has any information regarding this incident is asked to contact the East Lampeter Township Police Department.