CLAY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — On Friday, July 1, Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department responded to a report where a 14-year-old juvenile struck the side of an unoccupied garage.

The juvenile had exited the roadway and proceeded to strike an unoccupied garage, which was located in the 700 block of Hopeland Road near Hanna Drive in Clay Township.

The teen was driving a 2000 Chrysler sedan, which crashed the side of the cinder-block wall of the garage, went through the opposing interior wall, and came to a stop inside the garage.





Police say the child’s mother, the vehicle owner and passenger, had allowed her son to operate the vehicle. Both individuals sustained minor injuries after the crash and were taken to the hospital for further evaluation and treatment.

Charges such as operating a vehicle unlicensed, permitting the violation, and actions that resulted in the crash are pending.

Durlach and Brickerville Fire Companies assisted the police at the scene.