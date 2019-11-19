15 become American citizens during celebration of Gettysburg Address

GETTYSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Fifteen new Americans took the Oath of Allegiance in Gettysburg during a ceremony Tuesday marking the 156th anniversary of President Abraham Lincoln’s Gettysburg Address.

New citizen Francisco Mendoza says he knew at age 15 he wanted to move out of Mexico City and was lucky enough to land a job here.

“I work for an international company,” Mendoza said. “They brought me to this country. After five or six years here, I decided I wanted to become an American citizen.”

This year, 833,000 people became American citizens through naturalization ceremonies.