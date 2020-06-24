15-year-old girl reported missing from Lykens

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — State police is asking for public assistance in finding 15-year-old Mariah Kay Houser, who is missing from Lykens and was last seen Monday night.

Houser was reported missing by her mother Wednesday morning, police say. Her mother believes she left their home, located on the 500 block of Main Street, either Tuesday morning or afternoon.

Police have described Houser as being 5’1, 110 pounds, with shoulder-length brown hair and brown eyes.

Police say Houser could be at any possible location: Dauphin County, western portions of Schuykill County (Pine Grove, Tower City, and Tremont), or around the Milton, Northumberland County area.

Anyone with information on Houser’s location is asked to contact state police at 717-362-8700.