One dead in a motorcycle crash in Lancaster County

CAERNARVON TWP. Pa. (WHTM) — A 16-year-old from Mohnton, Pa. was killed when he crashed his motorcycle on the 2100 block of Main Street around 8 am Saturday in Caernarvon Township, Lancaster County.

According to a police report, the operator of the motorcycle was driving in the eastbound lane at a high rate of speed. The operator lost control of the motorcycle and went off the roadway. The bike’s front end struck a mailbox. After this initial impact, the motorcycle continued where the operator struck a utility pole. The bike traveled an additional 100 feet on the grass where it came to a stop in a bush.

The operator suffered fatal injuries and was deceased on the scene.