GETTYSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A 16-year-old died in a crash in Franklin Township, in Adams County.

It happened on Birch Run Road near Milesburn Road around 7:45 p.m. Tuesday.

According to state police, the 16-year-old, who has not been identified, was a passenger in a Toyota Tacoma.

Police say the Tacoma went off the roadway and struck a tree.

Four others were seriously injured.

It is unclear why the vehicle went off the roadway.