Live Now
ABC27 News at 7

17-year-old arrested for burglary charges

Local

by: WHTM Staff

Posted: / Updated:

STEVENS, Pa. (WHTM) — A 17-year-old was arrested Monday afternoon after police say he smashed into a Penn Township home and threatened the people inside.

Northern Lancaster County Regional Police responded to a call for a disturbance on the 700 block of Pond Vista Lane around 3:55 p.m. Once there, they began an investigation and the 17-year-old was taken into custody without incident.

Police determined the teen smashed through a door and threatened to hurt the people inside trying to hide from him. No one was hurt from the incident.

The teen was already placed on home detention for a previous juvenile conviction and now sits in a Youth Development Center for violating his probation. He faces new charges which include felony occupied dwelling burglary, terroristic threats, intimidation of witnesses and others.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Latest Videos

Don't Miss