17-year-old arrested for burglary charges

STEVENS, Pa. (WHTM) — A 17-year-old was arrested Monday afternoon after police say he smashed into a Penn Township home and threatened the people inside.

Northern Lancaster County Regional Police responded to a call for a disturbance on the 700 block of Pond Vista Lane around 3:55 p.m. Once there, they began an investigation and the 17-year-old was taken into custody without incident.

Police determined the teen smashed through a door and threatened to hurt the people inside trying to hide from him. No one was hurt from the incident.

The teen was already placed on home detention for a previous juvenile conviction and now sits in a Youth Development Center for violating his probation. He faces new charges which include felony occupied dwelling burglary, terroristic threats, intimidation of witnesses and others.