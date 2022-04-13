HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Hershey History Center is hosting its annual Hershey Artfest on Saturday, May 7, 2022, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The event features many artists and artisans presenting a variety of artworks including fine arts, ceramics, and wood crafts. Food offerings, with both food trucks and sweets, will be available. Menus from The Beanery and The Englewood will be available as well.

The location for the festival will be at the Cocoa Beanery and The Rngleood Entertainment venue and brewery which is located at 1215 Research Boulevard in Hummelstown.

Admission to the event is free, and there will be able parking near the venue.

For more information about Artfest, and for applications to become a vendor, click here.