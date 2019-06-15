There should be plenty of sun this weekend to have some fun outside at the 18th annual Codorus Blast Festival in York County.

Thousands of people are expected to attend this year.

The family-friendly event has a little something for everyone.

Vendors with a variety of items for sale, live music, and fireworks.

All the proceeds go right back to the park.

“It started out as a one-day, then it grew and grew. It was just a way for people to come out and enjoy the park,” said Don Eichelberger, President, Friends of Codorus State Park.

Tickets are just $5 per car, it’s open Saturday from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.