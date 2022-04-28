LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM)– A retailer in Lancaster County sold a $1 million scratch-off lottery ticket.

According to a release from the Pennsylvania Lottery, the Turkey Hill located at 1349 Millersville Pike in Lancaster was the store that sold the $1 Million The Price Is Right scratch-off ticket.

Because of this, the store receives a $5,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

As a reminder, Scratch-Off prizes expire one year from the game’s end-sale date posted at palottery.com. Winners should immediately sign the back of their ticket and call the Lottery at 1-800-692-7481.

The Price is Right scratch-off ticket is a $20 game that offers top prizes of $1 million. Players can learn more about the game by visiting the Lottery’s website.