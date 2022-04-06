DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Lower Paxton Township Police officers are searching for two suspects connected to a retail theft at Dick’s Sporting Goods in Dauphin County.

The suspects stole roughly $2,500 worth of Under Armour and Nick clothing and fled the scene in a silver sedan.

Stay up to date with the latest news, politics, weather, and sports with the abc27 newsletters. Click here to sign up!

Anyone with information on the incident or the whereabouts of the suspects, contact the crime stoppers toll free number at 1-800-4PA-TIPS or submit online by clicking here.