2 charged, sought after shooting injures teen in Chambersburg

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – An 18-year-old Chambersburg man is charged with attempted homicide and related felonies for a shooting that injured a teenage boy.

Police are looking for Bryheem J. Cunningham. He’s additionally charged with aggravated assault, riot, and a firearms offense regarding the shooting Sunday afternoon on West Burkhart Avenue.

A second man, 22-year-old Yomero Jean-Gilles, is charged with reckless endangerment, riot, and a firearms offense. He also remains at large.

Bryheem Cunningham, left, and Yomero Jean-Gilles

Police said the teen victim was shot after an altercation with a large group of people. He was taken to a hospital for treatment. The severity of his injuries was unknown.

Authorities believe those involved knew each other and the public is not at risk.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Cunningham or Jean-Gilles should call Chambersburg police at 717-264-4131.

