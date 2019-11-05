2 charged with arson of landmark Dellville Bridge

DUNCANNON, Pa. (WHTM) – Two men have been charged as juveniles for the arson that destroyed a landmark covered bridge in Perry County five years ago.

The men were 14 and 15 years old when they set fire to the Dellville Bridge in Wheatfield Township on Nov. 3, 2014, state police in Newport said. Their names were not released.

Both men face numerous felony charges including arson of a historic resource, arson endangering property, reckless burning, causing or risking a catastrophe, and criminal mischief. They are also charged with conspiring with one another to commit those crimes, police said.

The total cost to repair the historic covered bridge was $966,000. The repairs were completed in July.

