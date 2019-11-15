2 found guilty of forcing women into prostitution

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – Two New Jersey men have been convicted of using drugs, violence and threats to control six women they coerced into prostitution across southeastern Pennsylvania.

Kenneth Crowell, 36, and Barry “Bear” Schiff, 52, were found guilty Thursday of trafficking, involuntary servitude, racketeering, promoting prostitution and related charges after an 8-day trial in Lancaster County.

State police and the attorney general’s office said Crowell and Schiff used drugs and the false promise of easy money to recruit young women for their commercial sex ring.

Authorities said when the victims tried to leave, the pair used violence and threats of violence to keep them working as prostitutes against their will.

The ring operated in Lancaster, Montgomery, Philadelphia and York counties and southern New Jersey from 2014 until October 2017.

A sentencing hearing has not been scheduled.

