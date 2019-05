2 injured in motorcycle crash in York Copyright by WHTM - All rights reserved Video

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) - Police say that two people were badly injured after a crash involving a motorcycle and another vehicle.

The crash happened around 1:10 pm on May 19th near New Salem.

Both people that were riding on the motorcycle were thrown off when they collided with the other car, neither of the motorcyclists was wearing a helmet.

Police say they are both in critical condition and have been rushed to the hospital.